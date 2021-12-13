How To Get Rapid Covid Tests If They’re Unavailable Online

Massimiliano Finzi via Getty Images A lateral flow test showing positive results for a Covid infection

Downing Street’s new Covid strategy relies heavily on daily lateral flow tests – but a shortage on the gov.uk website has left people worrying there may not be enough to go around.

However, there is a solution which is available from most local pharmacies.

gov.uk An error message about lateral flow tests on the gov.uk website

How to get a lateral flow test

Search for ‘get a coronavirus test’ on the gov.uk website at this link, and you will be able to collect packs for two households.

This site provides a collect code which will need to be shown to the pharmacists to collect your test packs.

Alternatively, you can receive a collect code by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm, and the code will be sent by email or text.

Take this code to the pharmacy and you will receive the pack in exchange.

A new code is needed every time you want to access another test pack.

Can't get a free lateral flow test posted to you via NHS website?

Here's the easy alternative!

Pick some up from your local pharmacy after getting a code from this link.



(Just did it myself, 2 boxes of 7 tests per household)https://t.co/ThNZZ62VAD pic.twitter.com/p7PtHahe2a — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) December 13, 2021

The UK Health and Security Agency said: “Everyone who needs a lateral flow test can collect test kits, either at their local pharmacy, some community sites and some schools and colleges.”

It added that the gov.uk website was “temporarily suspended to fulfil existing orders” due to “exceptionally high demand”.

Why lateral flow tests are so important now

Double-vaccinated people now have to use lateral flow tests every day if they have been in close contact with a positive Covid case – even if it’s an Omicron infection.

This is to prevent a repeat of the summer’s so-called “pingdemic” where industries up and down the country started to experience a worker shortage as so many people were instructed to isolate by the NHS Covid App.

Health secretary Sajid Javid has strongly recommended the public to take a lateral flow test before attending Christmas parties or other social gatherings.

Under the new ‘Plan B’ strategy to tackle Omicron, Downing Street has also advised people to work from home where possible, while face masks are now mandatory in most indoor venues and crowded outdoor venues.