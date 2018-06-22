A leading private girls school is being fiercely criticised for holding an ‘Austerity Day’ lunch, where students ate what some commenters have said is a “standard state school dinner”.

St Paul’s Girls’ School in Hammersmith tweeted about the buffet, where students and staff were offered baked potatoes, beans and coleslaw on Wednesday, announcing that the “money saved” by the menu would be donated to charity.

Accompanying the images of the food was a poster advertising the event, featuring a picture of a fine-dining waiter displaying a silver plate with three peas on it.

Henna Shah, a former student at the school which charges new entrants almost £8,000 a term, shared the post on Thursday asking, “Are you joking?”.

St Paul’s deleted the original tweet, however it circulated widely on Twitter on Friday after Shah shared it again, having screen-grabbed the original.