The Traitors Winner Leanne Quigley Makes Surprising Admission About Her £47K Prize Money

Leanne Quigley being interviewed on This Morning on Monday

The Traitors champion Leanne Quigley has admitted she’s got big plans for her prize money.

Or, at least, she will once she finally gets it.

In last week’s final, Leanne and fellow Faithful Jake Brown managed to cling on until the bitter end, meaning they split the £94,600 prize fund between them.

However, during an interview on Monday’s edition of This Morning, she admitted she’s not actually seen a penny of it.

“Not yet!” she revealed when asked if the money had arrived in her bank account yet.

Asked by Cat Deeley what she hopes to use her money for, Leanne shared: “I mentioned that I would like to have another baby. I’d love to try for IVF again and give my little boys a little sibling.

“Also, we’ve got a wedding to plan now! I got engaged back in August, which is just the best feeling.”

The former soldier also shared that she wants to use some of the money to treat her family.

The Traitors winners Leanne and Jake celebrate their win with Claudia Winkleman Paul Chappells/BBC/Studio Lambert

Last year, Traitor Harry Clark took the entire prize fund for himself, with the then-22-year-old treating his family to a luxury holiday with his winnings – and giving the rest to his parents so he wouldn’t spend it all.

“Luckily, I’ve got my dad, he’s got his head screwed on – he took it off me straight away to look after it and help me out, so I can move on to get my own house someday,” he shared months after the finale aired.

Harry Clark won the second series of The Traitors in 2024 BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

Later this year, The Traitors will return to our screens for the first ever celebrity edition of the UK version.