The Traitors Winner Harry Clark Makes Surprising Admission About His £95K Prize Money

The Traitors winner Harry Clark may have got his prize months ago, but he’s shared a surprising revelation about how he’s choosing to spend it.

During the most recent series of the BBC reality show, Harry’s calculated strategy and nerves of steel brought him all the way to the final, allowing him to successfully deceive his way across the finish line.

Upon revealing that he was in fact, a traitor – betraying faithful friend Mollie Pearce who had backed him until the bitter end in the process – Harry took home the entire prize fund with only host Claudia Winkleman left to celebrate with him.

The former military engineer previously revealed that he didn’t get paid until after the full show had aired in January of this year – and it turns out that besides paying off some “personal debuts”, he’s barely touched “any” of the prize pot at all.

Speaking at the TV Baftas on Sunday (12 May), Harry told Metro: “Luckily, I’ve got my dad, he’s got his head screwed on – he took it off me straight away to look after it and help me out, so I can move on to get my own house someday.”

Harry added that so far he’s “just given my family some dosh” so they “don’t have to worry anymore”. “That’s all I’ve wanted to do in my life,” he added.

Harry as seen during this year's series of The Traitors BBC/Studio Lambert

After Harry stole the show (and the dough) on season two, there was a lot of speculation about the Traitors winner’s supposedly humble lifestyle.

In the lead-up to the finale, pictures of Harry aboard a private jet began doing the rounds on social media, with some fans of the show suggesting he already had a “lavish” lifestyle.

But Harry responded by highlighting the private jet photos were due to his relationship with CBBC presenter Anna Maynard, whose brothers are singers and social media personalities Conor and Jack Maynard.

“I wish I had a private jet and I wish I had the money to go on a private jet,” he told Metro.

As for Harry and Mollie’s relationship, the pair have reassured viewers that they’re still good friends.

The cast of The Traitors season two with host Claudia Winkleman BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

With a third season currently filming, a celebrity version of The Traitors UK is also reported to be in the works, but fans understandably have a lot of mixed feelings about that.