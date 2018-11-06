Leave.EU And Arron Banks' Company Hit With £135,000 Fine For Serious Data Breaches

Hundreds of thousands of campaign emails promoting the Leave.EU Brexit campaign were sent to customers of a company owned by Arron Banks, in a serious breach of data law.

In a major report published by the UK’s Information Commissioner on Tuesday, Elizabeth Denham confirmed that a Leave.EU newsletter was sent to more than 319,000 email addresses on Banks’ Eldon Insurance company database in the run up to the referendum.

The group, co-founded by Banks, did not have the consent of subscribers for more than 296,500 unsolicited marketing emails it sent, the investigation found.

While Eldon faces a £15,000 fine for the incident, the insurance company and Leave.EU face additional fines of £60,000 each for another serious breach of data law uncovered by the Information Commissioner’s Office.

During two separate campaigns, Leave.EU sent emails to their subscribers promoting Banks’ business, which trades under the name GoSkippy, Denham and her team revealed.

Between February and July 2017, Leave.EU sent more than a million emails to its subscribers which included the GoSkippy banner and a discount offer.

Meanwhile, a single email announcing a sponsorship deal with GoSkippy was sent to 49,000 email addresses in August 2016.

Hitting back on Twitter, Banks appeared to dismiss the seriousness of the claims, writing: “Gosh we communicated with our supporters and offered then a 10% Brexit discount after the vote! So what?”