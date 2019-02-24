Man, 33, Arrested On Suspicion Of Preparing 'Right-Wing' Terror Acts, Police Say

Julian Elliott Photography via Getty Images A pre-planned operation into suspected extreme right-wing activity took place in Leeds overnight.

Counter-terrorism police in Leeds have arrested a man on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

West Yorkshire Police said the 33-year-old was held as part of a pre-planned operation into suspected extreme right-wing activity. A property in Leeds was searched by police.

Superintendent Chris Bowen from Leeds District said: “I understand our communities will have concerns about this police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that public safety is our top priority.

“If you do have any concerns we would ask that you speak to your local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“If you see or hear something that could be terrorist related, ACT on your instincts by reporting your concerns at www.gov.uk/ACT”