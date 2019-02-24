Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Moroccan Town Near Site Of Tourist Murders

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited a town in Morrocco close to the site of a “terror-linked” killing of two Scandinavian tourists in December.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled on Sunday to Asni, in the Atlas mountains, to meet schoolchildren after arriving in Morrocco for a three-day tour on Saturday evening.
Asni is just 10 miles from the site of the double murder, described by officials as “an act of terror”, of two tourists who were found near the town of Imlil, a popular trekking spot.
Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, were found with cuts to their necks, according to the country’s security services, amid reports that a video of the slayings had circulated online.
Denmark’s domestic security agency said in a statement that a preliminary investigation “indicates, according to Moroccan authorities, that the killings may be related to the terrorist organisation the Islamic State group”.
The Sunday Times reported that British and Moroccan officials were confident that this was an isolated incident and no security problems were expected for Harry and Meghan’s visit.
The royal couple are staying in Morocco as guests of the country’s king, Mohammed VI.
The trip has been extended from two days to three and includes visits to various community groups and charities.
Events on Sunday were set to pay tribute to women’s empowerment, highlighting Moroccan government efforts to help poor women and girls in remote regions.
Recent protests in the capital Rabat had raised fears over security for the trip and reports said the couple will not conduct uncontrolled walkabouts with the public.
The tour is expected to be the last for the couple before heavily pregnant Meghan gives birth this spring.