Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Moroccan Town Near Site Of Tourist Murders

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have visited a town in Morrocco close to the site of a “terror-linked” killing of two Scandinavian tourists in December.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled on Sunday to Asni, in the Atlas mountains, to meet schoolchildren after arriving in Morrocco for a three-day tour on Saturday evening.

Asni is just 10 miles from the site of the double murder, described by officials as “an act of terror”, of two tourists who were found near the town of Imlil, a popular trekking spot.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, were found with cuts to their necks, according to the country’s security services, amid reports that a video of the slayings had circulated online.