Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has admitted he finds it “difficult” to watch the show now that he can’t give his comments.
The ballroom expert was Strictly’s head judge from its launch in 2004 until he left at the end of the 2016 series, and was replaced by Shirley Ballas.
However, Len said he doesn’t find now being an armchair judge easy, as he often spots things the other judges don’t when he is watching from home.
“I enjoy it,” he told The Mirror.
“I try to watch it just as a punter, just to be entertained, but it’s difficult because you’re always judging things and I’m always thinking of things the judges should have said.”
Len was quite vocal in his criticism of the Strictly judges last year, when he branded them “stupid” for sending home Ranvir Singh over Jamie Laing in the semi final.
“Ranvir throughout the whole series was fantastic,” he said at the time. “Look at those stupid judges, what’s the matter with them? Sit down and get on with your judging.”
Previously, Len also criticised many of the changes to the show over the years, calling for it to go “back to its roots”.
Len said: “It’s not only sex, I used to hate it even if a swing was involved and they were sitting on a swing. And props, going down on one knee, giving them a rose. Get on with it!”
Craig Revel Horwood later hit back accusing Len of “living in the dark ages”, saying: “Strictly has evolved – there are such beautiful stories within each dance. We’re not doing a ballroom and Latin competition, it’s an entertainment show.”
This year will see Craig and Shirley return to the Strictly panel alongside Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.
Pro dancer Anton is stepping in to replace Bruno Tonioli, who is unable to be part of this series due to restrictions preventing him from travelling to and from the US, where he judges Dancing With The Stars.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.