Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has admitted he finds it “difficult” to watch the show now that he can’t give his comments. The ballroom expert was Strictly’s head judge from its launch in 2004 until he left at the end of the 2016 series, and was replaced by Shirley Ballas. However, Len said he doesn’t find now being an armchair judge easy, as he often spots things the other judges don’t when he is watching from home.

Eric McCandless via Getty Images Len Goodman

“I enjoy it,” he told The Mirror. “I try to watch it just as a punter, just to be entertained, but it’s difficult because you’re always judging things and I’m always thinking of things the judges should have said.” Len was quite vocal in his criticism of the Strictly judges last year, when he branded them “stupid” for sending home Ranvir Singh over Jamie Laing in the semi final. “Ranvir throughout the whole series was fantastic,” he said at the time. “Look at those stupid judges, what’s the matter with them? Sit down and get on with your judging.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Len was head judge on Strictly from 2004 to 2016