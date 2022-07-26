Les Dennis has confirmed he will be replacing Anne Robinson as the host of Countdown next month.

The former Coronation Street star said it was an “honour” to host the long-running Channel 4 game show after Anne announced she was stepping down from her presenting duties earlier this year.

“I shall be hosting the iconic Countdown,” Les tweeted on Monday. “It is such an honour. Hope you enjoy.”

From 4th August until 15th I shall be hosting the iconic @C4Countdown

— Les Dennis (@LesDennis) July 24, 2022

Les will front the show for two weeks ahead of a permanent replacement for Anne being announced.

It’s not the first time Les has hosted a game show, having been the face of ITV’s Family Fortunes between 1987 and 2002.

He also played Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street for two years until his exit in 2016.

Anne joined the long-running letters and numbers quiz show last year, becoming its sixth presenter and the first woman to take on presenting duties.

She took over from The Apprentice’s Nick Hewer following his 10 year run at the helm.

Anne, who has fronted 265 episodes, revealed she had already “stayed longer than I signed up for” when she announced her decision to leave the show after just one year in May.

Ever since Anne started presenting Countdown, there have been persistent rumours of a rift between herself and the show’s resident maths expert, Rachel Riley.

The veteran presenter described press reports that she doesn’t get on with Rachel as “nonsense” but admitted they’re not especially close.

“I’m not saying I would go on holiday with Rachel Riley, but she is brilliant,” Anne told the Daily Mail.

“Absolutely honestly, I do admire her – she is really, really good at what she does, as is Susie Dent.”

Advertisement

“Look, Rachel has just come back from having a baby and she is standing throughout and faultless, whereas I get to sit down,” she continued.

“She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two. But there isn’t a question of my going because of a rift, that’s nonsense.”