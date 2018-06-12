'EastEnders' Star Leslie Grantham Fighting For His Life

The actor, who played Dirty Den on the BBC soap, has returned home from Bulgaria where he has spent the past few years, and is under close observation by medics.

‘EastEnders’ legend Leslie Grantham is gravely ill and fighting for his life.

As The Sun published a story claiming his close friends had been visiting Leslie, his representative described him as being “very poorly”.

“It’s true that Leslie is very poorly,” they told the paper.

When contacted by HuffPost UK, they added: “Leslie Grantham remains poorly and is being taken care of by medical staff.”

The 71-year-old originally starred in ‘EastEnders’ from its inception in 1985 to 1989, when his character was famously shot and presumed dead.

However, he made a shock return in 2003, when it was revealed he’d actually survived being gunned down.