'EastEnders' Characters Celebrate Arrival Of Royal Baby In Hastily-Filmed Scene

With royal baby fever sweeping the nation this week, it seems not even the fictional world of ’EastEnders’ is immune.
Bosses at the London-based soap referenced the arrival of the new prince, in a hastily-filmed scene inserted into Tuesday (24 April) night’s episode.
Viewers of the BBC soap saw noted royal-obsessive Linda Carter celebrating the Duchess of Cambridge giving birth to her third child a day earlier.
Linda featured in a scene with mother-in-law Shirley, who didn’t exactly share her excitement.
“8lb 7oz, that really is a healthy weight, isn’t it?” Linda said. “If he’s got his daddy’s smile and mummy’s hair he’ll be perfect!
“Makes me wanna cry! Diana, a grandma again, all that joy she’s missing out on.”
An unenthused Shirley barked: “Linda why are you talking to me about this, I don’t care?”
It is not the first time Albert Square residents have been seen celebrating a new royal arrival, as they inserted a special scene when Kate gave birth to her first child, Prince George, back in 2013.
In the past, ‘EastEnders’ bosses have also managed to sneak in some last-minute scenes related to topical events in the news, including the result of the EU referendum, the deaths of Michael Jackson and Nelson Mandela, as well as Andy Murray’s Wimbledon victory.
