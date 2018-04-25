'EastEnders' Characters Celebrate Arrival Of Royal Baby In Hastily-Filmed Scene

With royal baby fever sweeping the nation this week, it seems not even the fictional world of ’EastEnders’ is immune.

Bosses at the London-based soap referenced the arrival of the new prince, in a hastily-filmed scene inserted into Tuesday (24 April) night’s episode.

Viewers of the BBC soap saw noted royal-obsessive Linda Carter celebrating the Duchess of Cambridge giving birth to her third child a day earlier.

Linda featured in a scene with mother-in-law Shirley, who didn’t exactly share her excitement.