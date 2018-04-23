When the news broke that the Duchess of Cambridge was in the early stages of labour on Monday morning, Sky News presenter Kay Burley was quickly on our screens providing commentary from the Lindo Wing.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has gone into labour with her third child” Kay Burley: pic.twitter.com/7lgn1q2iUn

However, for some people, who prefer po-faced royal coverage, there was only one man for the job.

Veteran BBC newsreader Simon McCoy captured the sentiment of many people when he announced royal baby number three’s due date in October.

SEE ALSO: First Royal Baby Pictures Captured As Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Leave Hospital With Their Third Child

The presenter, who has gained a cult following for his often deadpan expression, added his own touch of sarcasm when reading the breaking news statement: “Now, bearing in mind that they announced that she was pregnant back in September and it was thought that she was around two or three months pregnant, I’m not sure how much news this really is.”