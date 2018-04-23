When the news broke that the Duchess of Cambridge was in the early stages of labour on Monday morning, Sky News presenter Kay Burley was quickly on our screens providing commentary from the Lindo Wing.
However, for some people, who prefer po-faced royal coverage, there was only one man for the job.
Veteran BBC newsreader Simon McCoy captured the sentiment of many people when he announced royal baby number three’s due date in October.
The presenter, who has gained a cult following for his often deadpan expression, added his own touch of sarcasm when reading the breaking news statement: “Now, bearing in mind that they announced that she was pregnant back in September and it was thought that she was around two or three months pregnant, I’m not sure how much news this really is.”
But for the actual birth, which Simon had promised to take time off for, fans had to wait nearly an hour after Kate gave birth to her third child - to hear from their favourite apathetic presenter.
He wasn’t on air until Afternoon Live on the BBC News Channel at 2pm.
And for those who love his presenting style on all things royal, it was worth the wait.
It seems Simon could not more underwhelmed by the news.
Not even wanting to look up at the camera, he read tweets from David Walliams, Theresa May and Frank Bruno.
He added unenthusiatically: “Lots of people tweeting. If you want to tweet as well just let us know what you think about this news.
“There you are - congratulations Prince Williams and Kate on the arrival of their baby.
“A picture of the four of them before they were five.
“Er @BBCSimonMcCoy is also the way to tweet us, let us know your reaction to that er........ news.”