Letitia Wright has denied reports she shared anti-vaccine views on the set of Marvel blockbuster Black Panther 2.

The Black Mirror actor said the claims were “completely untrue”.

Wright was responding to an article in the Hollywood Reporter which accused her of sharing anti-vaccine views during filming of superhero sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In December last year she was widely criticised for sharing a video questioning the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Responding to the Hollywood Reporter’s allegations, Wright, who plays Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said: “God bless you all.

“It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021. The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.”