Let’s Settle It — Does Cheese Actually Make You Dream?

We’ve all heard the age-old tale that eating cheese before bed is a recipe for strange dreams, and even nightmares.

It’s a sad story though, isn’t it? The best kind of snack is actually a bad idea for your final nightcap? Can cheese really be wrong at a certain hour of day and really, how much can this dairy delight impact our slumber?

Well, I decided to put this question to bed once and for all. Because if there is anything that’ll make me do some impromptu research, it’s being denied this delicious treat.

Does cheese actually make you dream?

Should we be ditching the dairy? Saying farewell to the fromage after a certain hour?

Well, yes and no.

BBC Science Focus explained: “There is nothing particular about cheese, but if you go to bed with a full stomach, you may spend more of the night in REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which is when your most vivid dreams occur.

“Whether those dreams are good or bad will depend on your underlying anxiety level and whether you get tangled up in the blankets.”

So, it’s less about what you’re eating and more to do with how full you are. Very interesting.

Of course, we still need to get to the bottom of these bad dreams — what causes them?

Well, according to the experts at The Sleep Foundation: “Scientists aren’t entirely sure why people dream, but experts hypothesise that dreaming helps people manage the emotions generated by what is going on in their lives—especially when those emotions are intense.”

The foundation went on to explain that while your dreams may seem weird, the experience of having vivid dreams is common, and nightmares are present in both childhood and adulthood.

What to eat before bed

If you do find that you’re peckish in the hours before sleep, the healthcare providers at Benenden recommend these foods:

Cherries

Raw honey

Bananas

Turkey

Almonds