Why Being Open About About Periods Matters

There’s a young girl out there, right now, who has gotten her first period. For most women, menstruating for the first time is a memory that never really leaves us – it’s a time filled with confusion, discomfort and unfortunately, embarrassment.

Menstruation is a shared experience between most women around the world, from as young as age 11 to menopause well into their 50s. That’s over 40 years with the same monthly cycle, cravings and pain – but the silence on the subject is so deafening you’d think periods never existed.

The taboo culture of periods is observed around the world in many different ways: In England, nearly half of a surveyed population of girls and young women confessed that they were embarrassed by their periods – not just to talk about it, but actually embarrassed of menstruation. In North America, one in eight women living below the poverty line struggle to access adequate hygiene products. In areas of Nepal, a menstruating woman is banished to a clay hut in the wilderness until her period is over, which can sometimes last longer than seven days.

For these reasons amongst many more, conversation is important. It was recently announced that a period emoji will be added to the universal emoji keyboard in March 2019 – a celebration for Plan International, after campaigning for this addition in several countries around the world. The news has been widely reported by the media, which naturally has attracted some critique about the effectiveness of the emoji in sparking awareness– how does a simple emoji fuel a worldwide conversation?