Lewis Capaldi Fans Get A Surprise As He Shares His 'Phone Number' – But All Is Not As It Seems

Lewis Capaldi performing in Lithuania earlier this year Oleg Nikishin via Getty Images

Lewis Capaldi’s fans got a surprise at the weekend when the chart-topping singer appeared to share his phone number on his Instagram page.

On Sunday, the Scottish star posted a picture of an iPhone contact supposedly showing his personal phone number on his grid.

Advertisement

However, all was not as it appeared.

You see, when fans of Lewis’ rang the number he’d, they were played a pre-recorded message from the man himself discussing his new music.

“Hello there, it’s Lewis Capaldi here, just wanna say thank you for listening to Pointless this week,” he said, referring to his latest single (and not the gameshow of the same name, for those who were curious).

Lewis added: “When you get off this call you’ll have a text to give my new song a download or to buy the CD. Downloading on iTunes and Amazon really helps, as does getting one of the signed CDs.

Advertisement

“Go and buy it now because my label are demanding yet another number one single. Let me tell you guys, I don’t know if I’ve got it in me. So, give me your money and in return I will give you my body and soul.”

Lewis striking a pose backstage at the EMAs last month Gareth Cattermole - MTV via Getty Images

Lewis is currently gearing up for the release of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will arrive in May 2023.

His new album will include the number one hit Forget Me and his latest musical offering Pointless.