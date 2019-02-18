Liam Gallagher Claims Noel Will Sue Him If Oasis Performances Are Included In New Documentary

If you thought the long-standing feud between the Gallagher brothers had been called off then you might want to think again. Posting on Twitter on Monday morning, Liam Gallagher suggested that Noel has forbidden him from including any footage of himself performing Oasis hits in the upcoming documentary, As It Was.

Liam and Noel Gallagher

He wrote: “Ive just been informed that I’ll be sued by the not so mighty little fella and his goons at ignition [Noel’s management company] if I use any footage of me singing oasis yes oasis songs in AS IT WAS.” Liam added: “Who’s bitter now eh ps Dya want a hand selling those tickets.”

A representative for Noel Gallagher declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK. We have also contacted Ignition management. As recently as last week, Liam took aim at his brother once again on social media, branding him a “miserable little git” when one fan asked how he felt about Noel playing a gig at a seated-only venue.

When another questioned if the launch of As It Was would be a celeb-heavy affair, Liam again threw shade at his brother, commenting: “Think your getting me mixed up with the posh bloke”

