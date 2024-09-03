Liam Gallagher's Tweets About Noel's Concert Prices Come Back To Haunt Him After Oasis Ticket Chaos

Liam Gallagher performing at Reading in 2021 via Associated Press

An old tweet of Liam Gallagher’s about his brother Noel’s concert prices has resurfaced after the debacle around Oasis’ tickets over the weekend.

Last week, the long-feuding brothers announced they were finally putting their differences aside and heading out on tour as Oasis in 2025.

However, fans trying to nab tickets on Saturday didn’t exactly have the easiest time, with most being put into a queue on the morning just to get onto the ticket sales websites.

Those lucky enough to reach the front were then put into another thousands-long queue to actually buy tickets – some of which, due to Ticketmaster’s so-called “dynamic pricing”, had doubled in price by the time they got to them.

As the conversation continues to rage on about the Oasis tickets drama, fans have unearthed a tweet of Liam’s from back in 2017, in which he admonished Noel for charging $350 (around £266) to see him perform in the US as part of his group The High-Flying Birds.

“350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA,” Liam wrote on Twitter (as it as then still known).

“What a cunt,” he added, questioning: “When will it all stop?”

350 dollars to go and see rkid in USA what a cunt when will it all stop as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 29, 2017

And fans in the present were quick to point out that Liam’s comments hadn’t exactly aged well…

Tell me about it wee man. x pic.twitter.com/474P7HPkYK — JJ 71_04 (@JJames_2020) September 2, 2024

£357 quid to stand at the BACK of the pitch in Scotland is acceptable though… pic.twitter.com/68gcsPACaZ — Amanda Bail (@1scrummymummy) September 2, 2024

the jokes write themselves https://t.co/l3FAOESyem — jess 🪩⚡️ (@jesss_mp3) September 2, 2024

Thanks for the 4 hour queue only to be priced out with the £300 tickets on offer last minute 👍 — Ben. (@the_kid_ben) September 2, 2024

This hasn’t aged well… 🙈👎💰 https://t.co/gAtreUHDIK — The Glasto Veteran (@damofortune) September 1, 2024

7 years down the road & £350 sterling to go and see oasis. As you were. — Hughes(LFC) (@Hughes8178) September 2, 2024

That’ll be £1,500 please mate 🤝🏻 — Ryan (@ryannn2996) September 2, 2024

Didn’t age well 😂 — Daniel Kempe (@danielkempe) September 2, 2024

This aged well… I’ve got a ticket stump from the last oasis gig at Murrayfield £38. Now it £400+. — 𝓓𝓪𝓿𝔂 𝓙𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓼 (@DavyJonesC2S) September 2, 2024

Oasis’ tour, consisting of 18 shows in total, will begin in Cardiff in July 2025, before moving to Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

