Liam Gallagher Gives HIs Typically Liam Gallagher Verdict On AI-Generated Oasis Album

Liam Gallagher has shared his verdict on an AI-generated Oasis album that has been shared online.

Last week, an eight-track album titled The Lost Tapes Volume One was released under the name AIsis, which imagined what another album from the legendary Brit pop band would sound like.

The collection featured music and lyrics written by real-life band Breezer, but used vocals from “Liam” generated by artificial intelligence.

After hearing one of the tracks, Liam declared it was “better than all the other snizzle out there”.

Asked if he’d listened to the album on Twitter, Liam responded: “Not the album heard a tune it’s better than all the other snizzle out there.”

He added that the track was “mad as fuck”, and said: “I sound mega.”

Explaining how the album came about last week, Breezer said it was inspired by speculating what would happen if “the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first three albums, and only now has the master DAT tape from that session surfaced”.

They added: “We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI-modelled Liam Gallagher… to step in and help out on some tunes that were written during lockdown 2021 for a short-lived, but much loved band called Breezer.”

Since their break-up in 2009, Oasis fans have desperately pleaded for Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel to reunite, but they have so far resisted working together again.

The pair have both gone on to have success with separate projects in the music industry and have publicly traded blows in the media over the years.

The AI Oasis album is not the first example of the technology being used to produce material without the artists’ involvement.

A song featuring AI-generated vocals from Drake and The Weeknd called Heart On My Sleeve was pulled from streaming services after going viral at the weekend.