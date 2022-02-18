Liam Gallagher has sided with Taylor Swift after his former rival Damon Albarn’s comments about the singer sparked a major backlash.
Back in January, the Blur star made headlines when he claimed Taylor “doesn’t write her own songs” during an interview.
When the journalist conducting the chat pointed out the Folklore singer has always penned her own material, Damon added: “Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”
As Damon’s remarks began doing the rounds online, Taylor herself hit back, tweeting: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs.
“Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”
Damon later apologised “unreservedly”, claiming his remarks had been taken out of context, with Liam weighing in during a new interview with NME.
The former Oasis singer – who had a long-standing musical rivalry with the Blur and Gorillaz in the 1990s – said: “All them fucking gorilla albums are co-writes aren’t they?”
He continued: “I get it – Noel [Gallagher, his brother and former bandmate] bangs on about it as well: ‘I’m more important than you because I write my fucking songs’.
“Well, [Damon] won’t be saying that again in a hurry, though, will he? Did he not get ran out of fucking town by the Swifters?”
“I think she’s fucking cool, man,” he added. “She does write her songs and I’m sure she’s co-wrote with people.”
Like Damon Albarn, Liam’s brother Noel has previously called Taylor’s songwriting capabilities into question.
Back in 2015, he said: “Who says [she’s a talented songwriter]? Her parents? Name these people. You’re fucking lying.
“She seems like a nice girl, but no one has ever said those words, and you fucking know it.”
Noel made similar comments after Little Mix’s historic win at last year’s Brit Awards, prompting a fantastic response from band member Jade Thirlwall.