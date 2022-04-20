via Associated Press

Liam Gallagher has revealed that doctors have told him he needs a double hip replacement, three years after being diagnosed with arthritis.

However, the 49-year-old former Oasis star says he’d “rather be in a wheelchair” than undergo the op because of the “stigma” of having a hip replacement.

“My hips are fucked, I’ve got arthritis, bad,” he told Mojo magazine.

“I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, ‘Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement’.

“I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?”

Liam Gallagher Michael Campanella via Getty Images

Liam said he was also put off the procedure after being told he could die during the operation and joked that his fiancée, Debbie Gwyther, could act as a carer for him.

“Fuck off. I’m not going to crisp it having my hip cracked, thank you,” he told the music mag.

“I’d rather be in a wheelchair, with Debbie pushing me around, like Little Britain.”

The rocker was first diagnosed with arthritis in his hips in 2019. It came two years after he was told he had a thyroid problem called Hashimoto’s disease which affected his singing voice. The condition can also lead to major joint pain, and studies show those living with it can be at a higher risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

“When the weather’s cold, my hips are like snap, crackle and pop,” Liam explained. “I need warmth.

“I can’t sleep at night for the pain. Tossing and turning. So I’m on herbal sleeping tablets and they’ve saved my life. One of them, seven hours out, no pain, nothing.”

He added: “I don’t mind a little pain. Keeps you on your toes. Pain is OK. I’m definitely on the downwards slide, though. Oh yes.

“My eyes are fucked, my hips are fucked, got the old thyroid. But we’re all going to die, aren’t we? Or are we already dead?”



Read the full interview in the latest edition of Mojo magazine, out now.