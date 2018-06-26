Liam Payne has been accused of misunderstanding the meaning of LGBT pride after featuring in a controversial Adidas campaign.

The One Direction singer, who featured in a newspaper article on Tuesday along with a number of other celebrities, was asked what made him proud ahead of London Pride Week.

But many of the celebrities interviewed were straight, including Pharrell Williams and David Beckham, and Payne’s comments in particular were singled out after he said: “I think since I’ve had a little boy, everything changes in life. I’m aiming more for him to be prouder of me, and already he’s making me a better man, which I think is incredible.”

Payne’s musings prompted one Twitter user to ask if he thinks LGBT Pride is “literally about being proud of things?”.