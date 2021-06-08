Let’s face it, many of us have downed more booze and been eating more crap than usual during lockdown – and that goes for celebs too. Liam Payne has revealed he’s quit alcohol after gaining weight, a decision he came to after he watched his own performance at this year’s Bafta film awards. The former One Direction star – who was the face and body of a Hugo Boss underwear campaign in 2019 – told The Diary Of A CEO podcast that he was “disappointed” with how he looked after watching the show back.

EE/BAFTA/Shutterstock Liam Payne at this year's Bafta film awards.

“I put on so much weight,” he said. “I was eating badly and describing it as a bulking period — ‘I’m doing it for a movie role! It’s all good!’ That’s the best excuse if anyone asks if you’ve put on weight. Say it’s for a role, coming out 2022. “I put a lot of weight on. What got me, I did one performance on TV with the Baftas and I was disappointed with myself. I didn’t look how I wanted to look. “In your own self you know how you feel about it. Obviously they say the camera adds ten pounds and it definitely did. I realised I’ve let myself go in this.”

EE/BAFTA/Shutterstock Liam Payne performs at the 2021 Bafta film awards

The 27-year-old revealed he has since quit alcohol and has been sober for the last month. “I did worry up until the last few months,” he explained. “I think a lot of people had this same sort of thing, alcohol. It was getting earlier and earlier and easier and easier to go to. “What I’ve found more than anything with the alcohol is boundaries. If you’re on Zoom you can probably get away with being a bit tipsy, when you’re not supposed to be.” Earlier this week, Liam confirmed that he and fiancée Maya Henry have called off their engagement.

MEGA via Getty Images Liam Payne and Maya Henry