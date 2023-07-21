'Get These Clowns Out Of No.10': Lib Dems Celebrate By-Election Win With Another Stunt

Newly-elected Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke with party leader Ed Davey in Frome, Somerset, after winning the Somerton and Frome by-election. Ben Birchall - PA Images via Getty Images

The Lib Dems have celebrated their latest by-election win with a trademark photo-op.

The party pulled off a stunning victory in the previously safe Tory seat of Somerton and Frome, overturning a 20,000-plus vote majority with a 29% swing away from the Conservatives.

It marks the latest Tory scalp after overcoming Conservative majorities of between 16,000 and 24,000 in the by-elections in Chesham and Amersham, North Shropshire, and Tiverton and Honiton.

On Friday, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey was in bullish mood as he congratulated candidate Sarah Dyke beside a confetti-firing mock circus cannon emblazoned with the words “get these clowns out of No. 10”.

And, based on the video below, he seemed to be thoroughly enjoying himself.

Sir Ed Davey lights a cannon bearing the words 'Get these clowns out of No 10' which explodes with glitter to celebrate the Liberal Democrats' victory in the Somerton and Frome by-electionhttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/H0YH89bNrN — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 21, 2023

After the Amersham and Chesham by-election, Davey knocked down a “blue wall” with an orange hammer.

To celebrate the victory in Tiverton and Honiton last year, he unveiled a door with the message: “Show Boris Johnson the door.” It did happen, admittedly.

The win in Somerset marks the latest sign of a revival in the party’s fortunes in its former South West heartlands.

David Cameron’s unlikely 2015 general election win came through smashing the Lib Dems in the region, and voters coming back to them stands to benefit Labour’s prospects of an outright win at the general election.