Lidl Is Selling A Bargain 5Kg Box Of Wonky Fruit And Veg For £1.50

If you don’t mind your fruit and vegetables being a bit wonky or imperfect, Lidl might have just the ticket - it has launched a massive 5kg box of selected fruit and veg for £1.50 at selected stores.

The budget supermarket has tapped into the trend for wonky veg by launching the deal - called ‘Too Good to Waste’ - as part of a trial across 122 stores.

The boxes will contain a selection of imperfect or slightly damaged fruit and vegetables, packed by Lidl staff. And while you can’t choose what’s in them, the produce will be “perfectly good to eat”, the supermarket said.