Lily Allen Marks David Harbour Anniversary With Sweet Post: 'Second Best Decision I Ever Made'

Lily Allen and David Harbour in November 2022 Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Lily Allen took a moment to celebrate husband David Harbour on Thursday to commemorate their third wedding anniversary.

The chart-topping singer and star of Stranger Things tied the knot in September 2020 at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, in a service that was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

On their anniversary, Lily posted a picture of herself and her husband on their big day on Instagram, showing the Not Fair star in her chic white dress and veil and David in his wedding suit.

“Three years with this guy,” she wrote in the caption, describing their marriage as the “second best decision I ever made”.

The first? “That dress”.

Lily and David at the Met Gala in 2022 ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Lily and David first began dating in 2019, after meeting on the exclusive dating app Raya.

“I was in London alone, doing [the Marvel film] Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff. And yeah, I started texting with her,” the actor recalled during a GQ Hype interview last year.

“She was in Italy at the time – we got together, went on a date at the Wolseley [a restaurant in Mayfair], and it was, you know, she’s fucking unbelievable.”

Despite David being known all over the world for his prolific role in the Netflix drama Stranger Things by the time they met, Lily later admitted she “didn’t know who he was” prior to their first date.

“I thought he was just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV show,” the Brit Award winner told Jonathan Ross earlier this year.

“He was wearing a policeman’s uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I’d never seen Stranger Things.”

Lily was previously married to ex-husband Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two daughters, 12-year-old Ethel and 10-year-old Marnie.

