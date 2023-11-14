Linda Robson Confirms Split From Husband Of 33 Years: 'Enough Is Enough'

Linda Robson and Mark Dunford pictured together in 2015 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Linda Robson has revealed she and her husband of 33 years, Mark Dunford, have parted ways.

Sharing the news during an interview with Woman magazine published this week, the Loose Women panellist said simply: “He’s a really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough.”

The Birds Of A Feather star shares children Louis and Roberta with her window cleaning company owner ex Mark, to whom she’s been married since 1990.

Fortunately, Linda has made it clear she has the support of her loved ones, including her friend and former castmate Lesley Joseph, who played Dorien Green to Linda’s Tracey Stubbs in the long-running sitcom.

“I’ve got my family and my kids around me. And I’m going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November,” Linda continued. “I’m keeping busy. I feel fine. I’m just going away on trips all the time.”

She also made it clear she’s not looking for a new man in her life any time soon.

Linda Robson at the premiere of SUMOTHERHOOD Lia Toby via Getty Images

“I’m not interested [in dating] honestly,” she added. “I can’t be arsed with all that.”

Rumours first began circulating earlier this year that Mark and Linda – who is also mum to a grown-up daughter Lauren, from a previous relationship – were having marital problems, which the daytime star previously slammed as “a load of rubbish”.

“We’re still living together. We both love our kids more than anything else in the world, obviously you have a few hiccups in every marriage,” she insisted.

“We’ve been married 33 years so it’s not going to be all plain sailing, but we’re still together at the moment.”

She added to Best magazine: “There have been ups and downs, obviously, like any couple. What I think we have in common is that we love our kids more than anything.”