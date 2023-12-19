Dave Benett via Getty Images

For anyone keeping a tally, there’s been yet another death hoax against the Loose Women team. Earlier this month, Denise Welch was forced to share an update that she was alive and well after her Wikipedia page was hijacked with details of her death.

Now, her colleague Linda Robson has been forced to “out” herself as alive after internet users spread false claims that the host and actress had died.

Advertisement

The 65-year-old took to Instagram to denounce the death hoax in style by posting a video showing her “coming back to life” alongside Bernard Herrmann’s iconic theme from the 1960 film, Psycho.

“Woke up to lots of messages and calls, apparently there has been a rumour I had passed away going around. You won’t get rid of me that easy!” wrote Robson as her caption.

The fake news seemingly began to circulate on 17 December, with several meme pages perpetuating the update. Soon enough, fans were sharing the news and their condolences, causing the rumour to spread.

Streets are saying Linda Robson has died???? pic.twitter.com/CQXQdMxKgX — Ash (@ashjpitt) December 17, 2023

Advertisement

Possibly prepared by Denise’s recent experience, Robson chose to clap back against the rumour with a funny video that had her followers rollicking.

“Glad to see you’re still alive, kicking, being brilliant and having fun!”, commented one fan. Even fellow ITV host Vanessa Feltz jumped into Robson’s comment section, writing “Phew! Love seeing you darling friend.”

The hoax comes after the Loose Women star confirmed last month that was her 33 year marriage had come to an end. She told Woman magazine that her husband Mark is a “really good dad and we had some good years, but enough is enough.”

Speaking on the popular ITV panel show, Robson also indicated that she was in a reflective place in her life.

Advertisement