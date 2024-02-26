Lindsay Hoyle In Major U-Turn As He Rejects SNP Bid For Fresh Commons Debate On Gaza

Lindsay Hoyle has rejected a bid by the SNP to hold a fresh Commons debate on Gaza, just days after saying he would allow one.
In a major U-turn, the under-fire Speaker turned down the request, which was made under an arcane parliamentary procedure known as Standing Order 24 (SO24).
The SNP brought it forward after their opposition day debate calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas descended into chaos after Hoyle controversially accepted a Labour amendment.
Speaking afterwards, Hoyle told MPs: “We can get an SO24 to get an immediate debate because the debate is so important to this House.”
But in the Commons today, he said a debate was no longer needed because the government is planning to make a statement on Gaza tomorrow.
Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said: ”Yet again, Westminster is failing the people of Gaza by blocking a vote on the urgent action the UK government must take to help make an immediate ceasefire happen.