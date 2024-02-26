Lindsay Hoyle In Major U-Turn As He Rejects SNP Bid For Fresh Commons Debate On Gaza

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE - FEBRUARY 23: Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, speaks at The Cambridge Union on February 23, 2024 in Cambridge, England. (Photo by Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union) Nordin Catic via Getty Images

Lindsay Hoyle has rejected a bid by the SNP to hold a fresh Commons debate on Gaza, just days after saying he would allow one.

In a major U-turn, the under-fire Speaker turned down the request, which was made under an arcane parliamentary procedure known as Standing Order 24 (SO24).

The SNP brought it forward after their opposition day debate calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas descended into chaos after Hoyle controversially accepted a Labour amendment.

Speaking afterwards, Hoyle told MPs: “We can get an SO24 to get an immediate debate because the debate is so important to this House.”

But in the Commons today, he said a debate was no longer needed because the government is planning to make a statement on Gaza tomorrow.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said: ”Yet again, Westminster is failing the people of Gaza by blocking a vote on the urgent action the UK government must take to help make an immediate ceasefire happen.

“For months, the UK parliament has blocked SNP calls for an immediate ceasefire - and now it’s blocking a vote on the concrete actions the UK government must pursue to make an immediate ceasefire more likely.”

He added: “I urge Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer to work with us to ensure Parliament can mandate the UK government to pull every lever to help secure an immediate ceasefire, and lasting peace through a two state solution.

“Finally, it’s regrettable that this inexplicable decision will further erode trust in the Speaker. The Speaker broke the rules last week - and this week he has broken his word.

“How can MPs have any trust in the Speaker when he makes a public commitment one minute, only to rip it up the next. If 30,000 dead Palestinians aren’t worthy of an emergency debate - what is?”