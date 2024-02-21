Lindsay Hoyle Fighting For Survival After Controversial Ruling Sparks SNP Fury

Lindsay Hoyle addresses MPs in the Royal Gallery during a visit of South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol to the Palace of Westminster in central London on November 21, 2023, on the first day of a three-day state visit to the UK. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee began a three-day trip to the UK on Tuesday, with King Charles III's hosting his first state visitors since his coronation. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

Lindsay Hoyle is fighting for survival after SNP and Tory MPs declared they had no confidence in him continuing as Commons Speaker following a day of chaos in parliament.

A total of 33 of them have so far signed an early day motion outlining their opposition to him remaining in post.

Advertisement

Hoyle sparked fury when he ignored convention, and the advice of his officials, by selecting a Labour amendment to an SNP opposition day motion calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

Amid remarkable scenes, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt announced after four hours of debate, that the government was withdrawing its own amendment seeking a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

That led to Tory and SNP MPs walking out of the chamber in protest after it became clear that meant the Scottish nationalists’ motion would not be voted on.

Instead, Labour’s amendment calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” was passed unopposed.

Hoyle eventually re-appeared in the debating chamber to apologise for what had happened, insisting he had taken the unusual step in an attempt to protect MPs from a backlash by pro-Palestine campaigners.

Advertisement

He said: “It was my wish to do the best by every member of this House ... because I am very, very concerned about the security of all members.”

The Speaker added: “I regret how it’s ended up. It was not my intention. I wanted all to ensure that they could express their views and all sides of the house could vote.

“As it was, and particularly the SNP, were ultimately unable to vote on their proposition. I am, and I regret, with my sadness that it has ended up in this position. It was never my intention for it to end up like this.

“I was absolutely convinced that the decision was done with the right intentions.”

He admitted the row “has not shown the house at its best”.

“I will reflect on my part,” he said. “I recommit myself that all members of this House are treated fairly. I do not want it to have ended like this.”

Hoyle also said he was “offended” by Tory claims that he had come under pressure from Sue Gray, the former top civil servant who is now Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, to accept the Labour amendment.

Advertisement

He said: “I am honest in this House, I am true to this House and all members of this House, and I try to do what I thought was right for all sides of this House.

“It is regrettable and I apologise for a decision that didn’t end up in the place that I wished for.”

One government minister told HuffPost UK: “The Speaker will not survive. The no confidence motion will get support. He doesn’t have long. MPs are livid.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “Today’s shameful events show Westminster is utterly broken.