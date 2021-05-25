Lindsay Lohan Will Tap Into Inner Mean Girl For Netflix Christmas Film

She’ll play a “newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress” who gets amnesia after a skiing accident, only to find herself in the care of a “handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter,” Netflix tweeted .

Netflix has announced that the Mean Girls actor has signed on to star in a holiday-themed romantic comedy for the streaming platform.

Lindsay Lohan is making good on her pledge to revive her acting career with a new Hollywood project.

Additional casting and a release date have not yet been announced.

The movie will be directed by Janeen Damian , whose writing and producing credits include The Christmas Waltz and A Royal Christmas. Filming is set to commence this fall, according to Variety .

Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident pic.twitter.com/umpCpCzW4w

Lohan’s most recent film acting credit was the 2019 Belgian American thriller Among the Shadows, according to IMDB.

In February 2020, it was announced that she’d star alongside Mickey Rourke in a supernatural thriller titled Cursed, though the status of that project remains unclear.

Lindsay, 34, shot to fame in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, and subsequent performances in 2003’s Freaky Friday and 2004’s Mean Girls established her as a box office draw. In the meantime, her private life became the subject of intense media scrutiny.

The actor acknowledged her struggles with addiction in a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. She began to retreat from the public eye shortly thereafter, eventually moving to Europe and the Middle East.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve in 2019, however, she announced plans to return to the United States to resume her career as both an actor and a singer.

“I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” she said at the time. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Interestingly, several of Lindsay’s Mean Girls co-stars have found success in the holiday genre.

In 2015, Lacey Chabert starred in the Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Melody with the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey. And last year, Jonathan Bennett made history when he starred in The Christmas House, Hallmark’s first holiday film to include an LGBTQ storyline.