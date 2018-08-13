Lindsay Lohan Apologises For 'Hurtful' Comments About Me Too Movement

Lindsay Lohan has issued an apology after facing heavy criticism for her comments about the Me Too movement.
Last week, the former child actor created a huge backlash when she suggested the wave of Hollywood stars speaking out about sexual misconduct “made them look weak”.
She noted: “You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”
In a statement issued to People magazine addressing the controversy, Lindsay explained: “I would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times.
“The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the [Me Too] movement, and all of us who champion it.
“However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”
Lindsay previously caused controversy when she was among the first stars to speak out in defence of film mogul Harvey Weinstein when allegations of sexual abuse against him were first made.
Soon after, she said in a swiftly-deleted Instagram video: “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right, what’s going on.”
Following this, she uploaded a second clip - accompanied by Harvey’s name next to an angelic emoji - in which she appeared to condemn his wife, Georgina Chapman, for calling time on their marriage in the wake of the scandal.
Lindsay continued: “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.
“He’s never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, we’ve done several movies together, and so everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So… stand up.”
Lindsay previously appeared in small roles in ‘Bobby’ and ‘Scary Movie 5’, both of which were distributed by The Weinstein Company, which was co-founded by brothers Harvey and Bob.
Since October 2017, more than 85 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, abuse or rape. Legal action has been taken and Weinstein has been charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sexual misconduct and abuse. There are also ongoing police investigations taking place in California and London.
He has denied all charges and all previous allegations of rape.