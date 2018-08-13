Lindsay Lohan Apologises For 'Hurtful' Comments About Me Too Movement

Lindsay Lohan has issued an apology after facing heavy criticism for her comments about the Me Too movement. Last week, the former child actor created a huge backlash when she suggested the wave of Hollywood stars speaking out about sexual misconduct “made them look weak”. She noted: “You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

Europa Press via Getty Images Lindsay Lohan

In a statement issued to People magazine addressing the controversy, Lindsay explained: “I would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times. “The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the [Me Too] movement, and all of us who champion it. “However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.” Lindsay previously caused controversy when she was among the first stars to speak out in defence of film mogul Harvey Weinstein when allegations of sexual abuse against him were first made.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein arriving in court last month