Lindsay Lohan Slams Pressure That Moms Face To Snap Back After Giving Birth

Lindsay Lohan says she isn’t stressing over having a picture-perfect body after welcoming her first child.

In a new cover story for Bustle, the Irish Wish star says that despite the societal “pressure” to return to her pre-baby physique, she isn’t planning on rushing her recovery.

“Everyone’s getting so thin now. I feel like everything always comes full circle again, so this is that moment, and this, too, shall pass. But it does seem like there’s pressure,” she told the outlet, seemingly referencing the rise in the use of weight loss drugs in Hollywood.

Lohan welcomed her baby boy, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas in July. The couple became engaged in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.

Back in August, Lohan, who was a child star in 1998′s The Parent Trap, shared in an Instagram post celebrating her postpartum journey that she was “so proud” of her body.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world,” she wrote alongside a photo of her wearing postpartum underwear and a sports bra.

Lohan isn’t the only celeb who wants to put an end to the pressures moms face to snap back to their pre-pregnancy self after giving birth.

Last month, retired tennis legend Serena Williams shared a heartfelt PSA about postpartum body positivity on social media.

“Loving yourself is essential,” Williams wrote alongside a photo of herself in a bikini while holding her youngest daughter, Adira, born last August. “I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life.”

“Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk ― that milk sustains [Adira]. ... I love getting to know a new version of my body,” she said.

