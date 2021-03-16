Getty Line Of Duty boss Jed Mercurio

Speaking to the Radio Times, Jed said: “I think the BBC has some issues that are real – and need to be reformed – and some that are misperception problems. “It’s still one of the least efficient broadcasters, in my opinion, from my experience of others. There are institutional issues – around levels of professionalism and work ethic, to be honest. “I am very fortunate that, in the course of my career, I’ve migrated towards the people I have a good working relationship with, who are supportive and carry out their professional duties in the right way so we can address concerns in good time. “But there are people within the BBC who I avoid like the plague because they have been there a long time and they are fundamentally work-shy.” Line Of Duty is made for the BBC by independent production company World Productions, which is owned by ITV Studios.

