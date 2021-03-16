Line Of Duty might be one of the BBC’s biggest success stories, but its creator Jed Mercurio has labelled the corporation “one of the least efficient broadcasters”.
The TV writer and producer has said he believes there are “institutional issues” at the BBC, criticising some of its workforce’s professionalism and work ethic.
Jed was responding to recent remarks from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies, who predicted the BBC is doomed as a drama producer, unable to compete with streaming platforms like Netflix.
Speaking to the Radio Times, Jed said: “I think the BBC has some issues that are real – and need to be reformed – and some that are misperception problems.
“It’s still one of the least efficient broadcasters, in my opinion, from my experience of others. There are institutional issues – around levels of professionalism and work ethic, to be honest.
“I am very fortunate that, in the course of my career, I’ve migrated towards the people I have a good working relationship with, who are supportive and carry out their professional duties in the right way so we can address concerns in good time.
“But there are people within the BBC who I avoid like the plague because they have been there a long time and they are fundamentally work-shy.”
Line Of Duty is made for the BBC by independent production company World Productions, which is owned by ITV Studios.
The sixth series of the hit drama debuts on Sunday night, and will see AC-12 take on their most enigmatic adversary yet in the form of DCI Joanne Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald.
Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, previously revealed the first episode would be a “head wreck” for viewers as the action has moved on 18 months since the last series and many things have changed.
Line Of Duty returns on Sunday 21 March at 9pm on BBC One, with the new season including an additional episode, with seven instalments instead of the usual six.
