If there’s two words we’d happily never hear again after the latest episode of Line Of Duty, it’s “no comment”.
However, Kelly Macdonald had exactly the same answer as her character DCI Jo Davidson as she faced another grilling on BBC Breakfast.
The actor made an appearance on the programme on Monday morning to discuss the latest developments in the hit cop drama.
However, she ended up skipping just as many questions as Davidson when host Dan Walker presented her with a number of as-yet-unsolved parts of the case.
“Do you know who the fourth man is?” Dan asked.
“No comment,” Kelly replied.
“Is Jo Davidson going to survive the last episode?” he continued.
“No comment,” Kelly answered.
“How long has Marcus Thurwell been dead for?” Dan enquired.
“No comment,” said Kelly.
You get the idea.
While Kelly might not have had a lot of lines to learn for Davidson’s 29-minute interrogation scene, filming it certainly sounded intense.
The actor admitted it was “unlike anything she’d ever done” before, saying: “You’re aware that the glass box scenes are really pivotal and Adrian [Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings] told me at the beginning that it’s a chance for the actors to flex their muscles a little bit – the lead actors who come in – so it was really daunting.
“We filmed it over two days, and the first day it was all on me and we did 50 camera set ups. That is extraordinary. Filming the scene took half an hour, so you could only fit so many takes into the day. It was unlike anything I’ve ever done.”
Line Of Duty concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One, while BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC News.