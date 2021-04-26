If there’s two words we’d happily never hear again after the latest episode of Line Of Duty, it’s “no comment”. However, Kelly Macdonald had exactly the same answer as her character DCI Jo Davidson as she faced another grilling on BBC Breakfast. The actor made an appearance on the programme on Monday morning to discuss the latest developments in the hit cop drama.

BBC DCI Jo Davidson faced intense questioning on Sunday's Line Of Duty, but didn't exactly give much away

However, she ended up skipping just as many questions as Davidson when host Dan Walker presented her with a number of as-yet-unsolved parts of the case. “Do you know who the fourth man is?” Dan asked. “No comment,” Kelly replied.

"No Comment" 😂



Dan tries his best to interrogate DCI Joanne Davidson on #BBCBreakfast this morning. pic.twitter.com/227w1HdqrN — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 26, 2021

“Is Jo Davidson going to survive the last episode?” he continued. “No comment,” Kelly answered. “How long has Marcus Thurwell been dead for?” Dan enquired. “No comment,” said Kelly. You get the idea. While Kelly might not have had a lot of lines to learn for Davidson’s 29-minute interrogation scene, filming it certainly sounded intense.

"It's just unlike anything I've ever done"



Millions of Line of Duty fans tuned in to watch AC-12's 30 minute long interrogation of DCI Joanne Davidson



Actor Kelly Macdonald told #BBCBreakfast what it was like to film her interview scene. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/NDYnWNtElp — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 26, 2021