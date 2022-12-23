Mother Of God! Line Of Duty Comeback Rumours Send Fans Into A Spin

Line Of Duty's Martin Compston (right) also appears in Vigil BBC

Line Of Duty fans have been losing it over reports the show is set to return for a new series next year.

According to a report in The Sun, the hit BBC police drama will film a three-part series to deal with “unfinished business” from the end of the sixth season.

The paper claimed the new episodes could air as early as next Christmas.

While these claims remain so far unconfirmed, that hasn’t stopped celebration from fans on social media about the potential return of their favourite show.

Christmas Day Boxing Day New Year’s Day next year massive ratings it would be amazing — gary fletcher (@gary0457) December 21, 2022

This is a relief because - and I say this from a place of love - the grand finale of Line of Duty was not acceptable. https://t.co/buQrqzobg0 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) December 22, 2022

Hearing rumours that #LineOfDuty will return for three final episodes in 2024. If true, what an early Christmas present! pic.twitter.com/sRcYPsmLPO — Sam Cook (@SCook_TV) December 22, 2022

do not play with me. do not play with me rn https://t.co/AeM080vZkr — ding dong merrily on kai 🎄 (@painted_violet) December 22, 2022

A very happy Christmas to you as well great news. #LineOfDuty https://t.co/aqSbfZfZvY — Tom O (@Tommy_Oldham1) December 22, 2022

A BBC spokesperson declined to comment on the reports about a new series when contacted by HuffPost UK.

The show’s creator and writer Jed Mercurio has also remained silent on Twitter.

The conclusion of the sixth series of Line Of Duty split fans when it aired in May last year.

It saw DSU Ian Buckells controversially unveiled as the senior police officer who had been in league with organised crime, at the climax of a storyline that had spanned over the previous two seasons.

While the long-running “H” storyline might have wrapped up, there were plenty of questions that remained unanswered at the end of the last series.

Mercurio previously revealed there’s potential to explore Chief Constable Philip Osborne, should Line Of Duty return.

The show’s main cast, who are made up of actors Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, have all made no secret of their desire to reprise their roles as AC-12′s Superintendent Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DS Steve Arnott.

