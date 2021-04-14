If you thought Line Of Duty was going to let up after the shocking developments of the last episode, think again.
Martin Compston has issued a warning to fans about the next instalment, which suggests it’s going to be even more dramatic than the last.
The actor, who plays DI Steve Arnott in the hit BBC cop show, has said fans will “need therapy” by the end of Sunday night.
Martin took to Instagram to share a picture of waistcoat-lover Arnott running in full police gear, adding the caption: “Episode 5 kicks off as stores re-open and there’s a sale on waistcoats.
“In all seriousness though if you thought Ep 4 ended on a cliffhanger, you’ll need therapy by the end of Ep5 (sic).”
Spoiler pictures from the episode have suggested Arnott will be attending a raid with MIT boss DCI Joanne Davidson.
Last Sunday night’s episode saw the return of some other faces from Line Of Duty’s complicated past when slimy solicitor Jimmy Lakewell was revealed to have spoken to journalist Gail Vella about police corruption prior to her murder.
There was then a tense ambush of his police convoy, as the OCG staged an attempt on his life.
While he survived, Lakewell was later murdered in his prison cell by another returning character Lee Banks – a member of the OCG who has some history with Superintendent Hastings.
The episode also revealed that DCI Davidson is related to someone already known to AC-12 after a DNA sample of Davidson’s found at PS Farida Jatri’s house was a match for “a nominal” (aka a non police officer) already on their database – and fans already have a (very plausible) theory as to who they might be.
It has also been confirmed that this Sunday’s episode will see the return of AC-3 boss DCS Patricia Carmichael, played by Anna Maxwell Martin.
Bosses have hinted she could be about to take control after Hastings was forced into retirement, following Chief Constable Philip Osborne’s plan to cut numbers in Central Police’s anti-corruption units.
Meanwhile, the show’s creator Jed Mercurio has praised the “outstanding detective work” by some of the show’s viewers after a scene featuring a previously unannounced actor was accidentally leaked.
Their character will also be making their debut during Sunday night’s episode.
Line Of Duty continues on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One.