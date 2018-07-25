A lake of liquid water has been detected on Mars, furthering our suspicions that the planet could once have supported or currently does support life. While it has long been theorised that Mars has liquid water (it has polar ice caps just like Earth) this is the first clear evidence that backs up that theory. Using data gathered from the European Space Agency’s Mars Express spacecraft, researchers trawled through radar data and finally found conclusive evidence of its existence.

NASA NASA / Reuters

We know that over the course of the planet’s 4.6 billion year history Mars did at one point contain oceans or at least lakes of liquid water on its surface. The evidence for this has been found by rovers and spacecraft that found dried out lake beds. Instead, this newly discovered lake is believed to be buried deep underground the planet’s South polar ice cap. To make the discovery, researchers tapped into Mars Express’ ground-penetrating radar which can send pulses down to the ground and then help us determine what materials lie beneath the surface.

ESA/NASA/JPL/ASI/Univ Rome R Orosei et al 2018