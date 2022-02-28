Lisa Kudrow And Mira Sorvino's Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion Reunion Was A Pink And Blue Delight

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino marked the 25th anniversary of their cult comedy Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion by staging a reunion of their own at the Screen Actor’s Guild awards.

The pair donned co-ordinated blue and pink suits that paid homage to their outfits from the beloved 1997 film as they teamed up to present an award at Sunday night’s bash.

In the film, Lisa wears a pale pink dress to the school reunion that gives the film its title, while Mira wears electric blue.

The duo recreated the voices of their characters as they took to the stage.

(L-R) Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino. Rich Fury via Getty Images

Mira told Lisa, “You look cute,” to which the Friends star replied: “I know, thanks. So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked an awards show?”

Mira continued: “I just realised this; we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

Rich Fury via Getty Images

The pair also whipped out a stack of Post-it notes, a reference to the fact their characters pretended to have invented the sticky note pads in an attempt to impress former classmates.

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion follows the two best friends as they realise they were not popular in school and decide to concoct elaborate lies to impress the peers who were unkind to them.

