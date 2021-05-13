Lisa Kudrow’s son got rather confused after visits to the Friends set as a young child.

The Phoebe Buffay actor has revealed how her son Julien would often mistake her co-star Jennifer Aniston for his mother after growing attached to her behind the scenes of the hit sitcom.

During an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s US chat show, Lisa revealed: “He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen.

“He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julien felt love for and felt from. But then at home, she’d be on TV, and he’d go, ‘Mommy!’”