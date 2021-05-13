Lisa Kudrow’s son got rather confused after visits to the Friends set as a young child.
The Phoebe Buffay actor has revealed how her son Julien would often mistake her co-star Jennifer Aniston for his mother after growing attached to her behind the scenes of the hit sitcom.
During an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s US chat show, Lisa revealed: “He got a little confused. I know that he really was obsessed with Jen.
“He’d fly into her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and that made sense. And I was always glad for anyone that Julien felt love for and felt from. But then at home, she’d be on TV, and he’d go, ‘Mommy!’”
However, while Julien was obsessed with Jennifer, he wasn’t such a big Friends fan growing up.
“I know he hasn’t seen every episode,” Lisa said.
“I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did really think that everybody else was very funny on the show.”
Julien did actually feature on the show though, as when Lisa was pregnancy with him during filming of the fourth season, it was written into the storylines when Phoebe became a surrogate for her brother and his wife.
Lisa recently marked Julien’s 23rd birthday by sharing a rare photo of him on Instagram.
“Happy Birthday, Juls!!! Feels like yesterday that you arrived,” she commented.
Last month, Lisa reunited with her fellow Friends co-stars for a reunion special, that is set to air in the coming months.
The TV retrospective will see her, Jennifer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer looking back at their favourite moments from the sitcom, which originally aired from 1994 to 2004.