Courteney Cox has revealed she found filming the long-awaited Friends reunion to be a seriously emotional experience. Last year, it was announced that Courteney and her former castmates would be coming together on screen for the first time since 2004 for an unscripted special looking back at their time together making Friends. Since then, filming was pushed back on a number of occasions due to the pandemic, but was finally able to go ahead in April, with the six principal actors returning to the same studio where Friends was filmed for the forthcoming reunion. Reflecting on filming during an interview on Ellen DeGeneres’ US talk show, Courteney teased that coming together with her old co-stars was an “unbelievable” experience.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images Courteney Cox pictured in 2020

“It was so emotional,” the Monica Geller star told the host. “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time – all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?” She also revealed that the rest of the cast brought up a lot of memories she’d long forgotten about while they were on set. “I have the worst memory,” Courteney said. “Everything came up that I forgot about. “But, it was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was.”

NBC via Getty Images Courtney and the Friends cast during the show's second season