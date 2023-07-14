Lisa Marie Presley's Cause Of Death Released

The Los Angeles County Coroner released documents on Thursday revealing that Lisa Marie Presley died of a small bowel obstruction.

A summary of the coroner’s report on Lisa Marie, who was 54 at her time of death in January, also ruled that she’d died of natural causes. At the time, authorities had said Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla, said after her death.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

E! News and TMZ both reported on the full contents of the coroner’s report, which they say did not contain a toxicology report.

Lisa Marie Presley performing in 2013 Rick Diamond via Getty Images

Lisa Marie’s family has been awaiting the results of her autopsy for six months.

Shortly after she died, the coroner’s office said it was unable to determine her cause of death and that further investigation and studies were required.

Lisa MArie’s death led to a long dispute between her mother and her daughter, the actor Riley Keough, whom Lisa Marie named as the trustee in the event of her death, giving Riley sole access to Elvis’ fortune.

Priscilla Presley filed legal documents claiming that she and her daughter’s former business manager were the original trustees and raised questions about the validity of the change.

Lisa Marie Presley’s signature approving the trustee change “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature”, her mother said in the court filing.

Riley and her grandmother settled the matter last month, with the former reportedly agreeing to pay her grandmother a $1 million lump sum (£760,000), cover her $400,000 (£305,000) legal fees and pay her for the next 10 years to be a “special adviser” to the estate.