Austin Butler Shares 'Bittersweet' Reaction To Oscars Nomination Following Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Austin Butler has admitted he’s feeling “bittersweet” to be in the running for his first Oscar, following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star had landed a nomination in the Best Actor category for his leading performance in the biopic Elvis.

However, following the death of the music legend’s daughter Lisa Marie earlier this month, Austin admitted he had mixed feelings about the accolade.

Speaking to Today With Hoda & Jenna shortly after the announcement, he said: “It’s sort of a bittersweet moment right now. because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me.”

“It’s the same thing I feel with Elvis,” he added “I wish that they could see these moments, you know?

“It’s just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honour her. This is for her.”

Lisa Marie died on 12 January at the age of 54, after suffering cardiac arrest.

She was laid to rest over the weekend, in a ceremony attended by Austin and his partner Kaia Gerber.

Austin previously paid his respects to the late singer-songwriter in an emotional statement, which read: “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared.

“Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Days before her death, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes, where Austin gave her a shout-out on stage after receiving his award.