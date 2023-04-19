Labour's Lisa Nandy And John McDonnell Fight On TV Over Sunak Attack Ads

McDonnell: “I know you Lisa, this is not you. This is not you. You never go for the person in this individual way. You go for the facts and you go for the policy issue.”

Nandy: “The facts are there.”

McDonnell: “The facts are there. But the reference with regard to Rishi is unacceptable, and take Michelle Obama’s advice - when they go low - and that’s exactly what Braverman did and Rishi has done as well - we go high. We’re better than them, You know that and you are as well.”

Nandy: “Can I just gently say to you, John, first of all, I don’t accept that the prime minister of this country shouldn’t take responsibility ...”

McDonnell: “Nobody’s arguing that.”

Nandy: “Secondly, can I just say to you, you were a senior member of the Labour Party when we were found to have breached equalities law by the Equality and Human Rights Commission and brought us to our lowest point in our 100 year history.

“So I will not take lessons from you about civility in politics.”

McDonnell: “I’m not trying to lessen you or anything like that ... on that issue, we did address it and we held our hands up to go and address it as well, including me, and I apologised.

“But on this, you don’t do this. This is not Labour politics. We’re better than this and we can argue and win the case without personalising it around an individual that way because it undermines our argument.”