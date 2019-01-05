Little Mix Clarify Simon Cowell's Comments About Their Reason For Leaving Syco

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Little Mix

Band member Jesy Nelson has now set the record straight on the subject, telling The Guardian: “So this is what happened. We so wanted to write a song like Strip and were so passionate about releasing it as our first single. “We’d co-directed the video, we’d done the [naked] photoshoot, so we were excited. Obviously when Woman Like Me was put on the table, in our heads Strip was going to be the first single, and [Woman Like Me] didn’t feel exactly like what we’d sing about. “So we went in, tweaked the lyrics, changed the production, and got Nicki [Minaj] on it, which was an absolute dream.” She added: “We didn’t despise it at all. It’s a banger.”

Dymond/Syco/Thames/Rex/Shutterstock The band don't agree with Simon Cowell's reasons for them leaving