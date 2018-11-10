Little MIx have split with their mentor Simon Cowell and his record label, just days before the release of their fifth album. The girl group - formed of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - have been signed to Syco since they were brought together by Simon on ‘X Factor’ in 2011. But a week ahead of their new album ‘L5’ being released, their management confirmed the group have changed record labels.

PA Archive/PA Images Little Mix

A spokesman for Simon Cowell told The Sun: “Syco Music will no longer work with Modest Management and therefore any artists signed to that management company. “We do, of course, wish all artists affected by this decision every future success. Consequently, LM5, the forthcoming Little Mix album A&R’d and released on Syco Music, is to be serviced by RCA at the request of Syco and Simon Cowell.” HuffPost UK has contacted their management for further comment.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Simon Cowell

Earlier this week, Little Mix discussed how they feel it’s more difficult for women to be heard in the music industry. Perrie Edwards told Attitude magazine: “When women have a voice, [some people] think that opinion is invalid.” The group also insisted their revealing wardrobe choices do not conflict with the feminist message they promote both in their music and in interviews. Throughout their career, the group have repeatedly faced criticism about their outfits, with their detractors suggesting their stage costumes can border on inappropriate, particularly given how many of their fans are girls and young women.

