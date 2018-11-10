Little MIx have split with their mentor Simon Cowell and his record label, just days before the release of their fifth album.
The girl group - formed of Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - have been signed to Syco since they were brought together by Simon on ‘X Factor’ in 2011.
But a week ahead of their new album ‘L5’ being released, their management confirmed the group have changed record labels.
A spokesman for Simon Cowell told The Sun: “Syco Music will no longer work with Modest Management and therefore any artists signed to that management company.
“We do, of course, wish all artists affected by this decision every future success. Consequently, LM5, the forthcoming Little Mix album A&R’d and released on Syco Music, is to be serviced by RCA at the request of Syco and Simon Cowell.”
HuffPost UK has contacted their management for further comment.
Earlier this week, Little Mix discussed how they feel it’s more difficult for women to be heard in the music industry.
Perrie Edwards told Attitude magazine: “When women have a voice, [some people] think that opinion is invalid.”
The group also insisted their revealing wardrobe choices do not conflict with the feminist message they promote both in their music and in interviews.
Throughout their career, the group have repeatedly faced criticism about their outfits, with their detractors suggesting their stage costumes can border on inappropriate, particularly given how many of their fans are girls and young women.
The band have consistently hit back at this idea, and in their interview with Attitude, explained how they see being able to wear whatever they want as an extension of their feminist beliefs.
Jade Thirlwall told the magazine: “Being a feminist doesn’t mean you have to wear a polo-neck jumper and a pair of trousers. Anyone can be a feminist. Feminism is just believing in equality.”
Bandmate Jesy Nelson added: “You should be able to be whatever kind of woman you want to be. You should be able to wear what you bloody want to wear and rock it with confidence. As long as you feel good about yourself, that’s all that matters.”
- 1. Their Comments About Female EmpowermentBrian Rasic via Getty Images
- 2. When They Stopped A Song To Comfort Perrie
- 3. When Leigh-Anne Refused To Let The Paps Get A Pic Of Perrie Looking SadChiva
- 4. And The Accompanying Prom-Themed Photoshoot Was Just As Brilliant As Their Comments
- 5. Even If The Prom Itself Isn't All That...
- 6. When They Proved They're Not Afraid Of Telling A Bad Joke...
- 7. ...And They'll Laugh Even If They're Not *All* In On It
- 8. When Jesy Said She She'll Be Having The Other Girls As Her BridesmaidsPaul Archuleta via Getty Images
- 9. ...Which Is Hardly Surprising, Given How Jade Gushed When Jesy And Jake Got Engaged
The whole year @jesymix14 and @jake_rixton have been together, whenever I see them, I literally watch them like some sort of pervert in awe of how truly in love they are. I am so, so happy for you both ❤️ feel so lucky to have been there with the girls to watch this beautiful moment, we felt like 3 proud mothers 😭😂 I love you Jesy and I love Jake for how much he loves you 👫 Ed's a ledge n all for helping to make it so special ❤️ CONGRATULATIONS!!
- 10. When They All Clearly Found This Moment As Hilarious As We Do
- 11. When They Celebrated Their Number-One Single With A Sleepover
- 12. When They Hit The Red Carpet With Their Mums...Mike Marsland via Getty Images
- 13. ...And Then SLAYED When They Actually Hit The Stage...
- 14. ...But They Still Sound Great Stripped Back
- 15. When They Stick Up For One AnotherDanny Martindale via Getty Images
- 16. When They Went All Out For HalloweenDavid Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment
- 17. When Jade Proved She Was The Biggest Little Mix Fan Of All
- 18. In Fact, We Think Perrie Said It Best...