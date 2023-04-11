'Lives Are Being Put At Risk Every Single Week,' Striking BMA Doctor Says

Why Are Junior Doctors Going On Strike?

Junior doctors – who can have many years’ experience and make up about 45% of the medical workforce – are locked in an increasingly bitter row over pay as the workload and patient waiting lists for treatment are at record highs.

With inflation ballooning above 10% and spikes in food and heating costs, wages have fallen in real terms and people have struggled to pay bills.

The BMA has asked for a 35% pay rise to bring junior doctor pay back to 2008 levels. They have voted overwhelmingly – 98% on a 77% turnout – to strike.

Health secretary Steve Barclay has said the doctors’ demand is “unrealistic” and said strikes had been planned to “cause maximum disruption”.