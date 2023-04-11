'Lives Are Being Put At Risk Every Single Week,' Striking BMA Doctor Says

“Lives are being put at risk every single week,” a striking NHS doctor said as thousands returned to the picket line.
Dr Sumi Manirajan said she could not guarantee lives will be put at risk by the 96-hour walkout starting on Tuesday.
However, the deputy co-chairwoman of the British Medical Association’s junior doctors committee, insisted that emergency and essential care will be provided by expert clinicians in hospitals.
An estimated 250,000 appointments, including operations, will be cancelled as a result of the walkout by members of the BMA.
“I can’t guarantee that no lives will be put at risk but what I can guarantee is that 500 patients are dying [every week] waiting for care at the moment,” Manirajan told Sky News.
Why Are Junior Doctors Going On Strike?
Junior doctors – who can have many years’ experience and make up about 45% of the medical workforce – are locked in an increasingly bitter row over pay as the workload and patient waiting lists for treatment are at record highs.
With inflation ballooning above 10% and spikes in food and heating costs, wages have fallen in real terms and people have struggled to pay bills.
The BMA has asked for a 35% pay rise to bring junior doctor pay back to 2008 levels. They have voted overwhelmingly – 98% on a 77% turnout – to strike.
Health secretary Steve Barclay has said the doctors’ demand is “unrealistic” and said strikes had been planned to “cause maximum disruption”.
“What I can guarantee is that emergency care, essential care will be provided by expert clinicians in hospitals.
“So what I’m saying is that, no, I can’t guarantee that no life will be at risk this week. But that’s because lives are being put at risk every single week.”
Manirajan said their 72-hour strike last month demonstrated they have expert clinicians who can “safely step down” and that they have enough doctors to cover the wards.
“If this changes, or if there was a mass casualty event, we urge every trust to contact us because patient safety is first and foremost,” she added.
The fresh strike follows a four-day bank holiday Easter weekend when demand will have piled up. Managers have warned that patient care is “on a knife edge” because of the strike.
Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the NHS in England, told Times Radio the strike will cause “unparalleled” disruption in the NHS.
The NHS Confederation, which represents NHS trusts, urged the government and the BMA to “get on” with negotiations.
Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the strikes will have an impact on “patient safety and patient dignity”.
Manirajan blamed the government for cancelled operations, adding: “They haven’t given us an opening offer and without an opening offer there’s nothing to negotiate ”
Health secretary Steve Barclay said: “It is extremely disappointing the BMA has called strike action for four consecutive days.
“Not only will the walkouts risk patient safety, but they have also been timed to maximise disruption after the Easter break.
“I hoped to begin formal pay negotiations with the BMA last month but its demand for a 35% pay rise is unreasonable – it would result in some junior doctors receiving a pay rise of over £20,000.
“If the BMA is willing to move significantly from this position and cancel strikes we can resume confidential talks and find a way forward, as we have done with other unions.”