The Liz Truss Promo Video For Her New Book Gets Savaged

Liz Truss has been mocked on social media for championing her brand of conservatism as she promoted her new book.

Truss was prime minister for 49 days, the shortest term in British history, quitting after her avowedly free market policies bombed.

The book will defend her time as PM, where she offered a package of unfunded tax cuts that sent the pound into freefall and led to an intervention by the Bank of England to stabilise the economy.

Truss, who replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister early in September 2022, resigned on October 20, with Rishi Sunak taking over.

Her book Ten Years to Save the West, to be published on April 16, will document her experience of being “the only conservative in the room”, she said on X.

Announcing the book’s publication last year, Truss said she will write about her meeting with the Queen shortly before the monarch’s death and her experiences with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping.

She said: “I want to share the lessons from my experience in government and those international meetings where I was often the only conservative in the room and demonstrate that we have stark choices to make if we wish to avoid a managed decline of the Western architecture that has presided over generations of relative peace and prosperity.”

But her video went down like a lead balloon on Twitter/X, with many remarking on her apparent lack of self-awareness and the video’s production values.

