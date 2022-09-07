Liz Truss's Cabinet Is a 'Government Of All The Talents', Insists Therese Coffey

Jacob Rees-Mogg has become the new business secretary. Aaron Chown via PA Wire/PA Images

Liz Truss is leading a “government of all the talents”, her number two has insisted, despite a cull of Rishi Sunak supporters from cabinet.

Therese Coffey claimed the new-look frontbench represented “a broad church of people”.

Her comments, on Sky News, came after the new prime minister axed Sunak backers Dominic Raab, Steve Barclay and Grant Shapps from their cabinet posts.

Instead, Truss handed key roles to many of her supporters, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, James Cleverly, Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and Coffey.

The new health secretary, who has also taken over from Raab as deputy prime minister, said: “This is I think a government of all the talents that we have in this party.

“Liz has appointed a cabinet of a mixture, whether it’s people of her proactive supporters, people who did not support her as well.”

After finalising her cabinet last night, Truss will fill her junior ministerial posts today.

Coffey said: “People will be able to see that we will continue to focus on having a broad church of people in our government.”