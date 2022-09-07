Liz Truss Cabinet: Who Is In New Prime Minister's Top Team?

.Kwasi Kwarteng, Liz Truss and Suella Braverman. Getty

Liz Truss has rewarded close allies with top cabinet jobs as she culled a number of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters during a major government shake-up.

The new prime minister binned deputy PM Dominic Raab and cabinet colleagues Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Steve Barclay.

However, her press secretary insisted the new premier had formed a cabinet that will “unify the party”.

He said: “The prime minister has appointed a cabinet which represents the depth and breadth of talent in the Conservative Party.

“Containing no fewer than five other candidates from the recent leadership election, this is a cabinet which will unify the party, get our economy growing and deliver for the British people.”

Kwasi Kwarteng - Chancellor

DANIEL LEAL via Getty Images

Former business secretary Kwarteng, a long-term ally of Truss’s, entered the Treasury to replace Nadhim Zahawi.

Following Zahawi’s brief stint in the role, Kwarteng becomes the UK’s fourth ethnic-minority chancellor in a row – with Sunak and Sajid Javid having also held the job in the past four years.

Therese Coffey – Deputy prime minister and health secretary

Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images

Coffey, the former work and pensions secretary who is regarded as Truss’s closest friend in Westminster, replaced Raab as the second in command after he described Truss’s tax plans as an “electoral suicide note”.

The pair’s alliance is thought to stretch back to their post-university politics days, and was cemented when they were both elected as MPs of near-neighbouring eastern England constituencies in 2010.

Suella Braverman - Home secretary

Future Publishing via Getty Images

Braverman replaces Priti Patel, who announced her departure on Monday before Truss entered No 10 after her home office job was publicly linked with her now successor.

The former attorney general ran for the Tory leadership, decrying what she termed “woke rubbish” and pledging to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

James Cleverly – Foreign secretary

James Manning via PA Wire/PA Images

Truss has made Cleverly – who was shuffled to the position of education secretary as Boris Johnson’s premiership collapsed around him in July – her successor at the foreign office.

An old ally of Johnson and staunch backer of Truss, Cleverly was widely considered a shoo-in for a top role at the new prime minister’s side.

For the first time, there are no white males in any of the four most senior positions of the UK government: prime minister, chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary.

Ben Wallace – Defence secretary

Peter Byrne via PA Wire/PA Images

Wallace will continue in the job, as he plays a vital role in supporting Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Jacob Rees-Mogg – Business, energy and industrial strategy secretary

Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

The hardline Brexiteer replaces promoted Kwarteng as the country heads towards a lengthy period of recession, presenting potential turmoil for firms and consumers.

Environmental campaigners have raised concern about Rees-Mogg being put in charge of energy policy after the Tory politician previously warned against “climate alarmism”.

Kemi Badenoch – International trade secretary

Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Badenoch, who was popular among the Tory party’s right during her failed leadership bid, was made international trade secretary, replacing Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Brandon Lewis – Justice secretary

Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Lewis, whose resignation as Northern Ireland secretary piled pressure on Johnson to resign from No 10, replaces Raab as justice secretary.

Lewis, who once admitted a piece of Brexit-related legislation would break international law “in a very specific and limited way”, backed Truss in the leadership contest.

Kit Malthouse – Education secretary

Aaron Chown via PA Wire/PA Images

Malthouse, a long-time ally of Johnson, replaces Cleverly at education.

Simon Clarke – Levelling up, housing and communities secretary

Aaron Chown via PA Wire/PA Images

Clarke, who played a key role in the Truss campaign, was promoted from being a Treasury minister to the cabinet role held Greg Clark – who was briefly in post after Michael Gove quit.

Chloe Smith – Work and pensions secretary

Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Truss’s fellow Norfolk MP takes over Coffey’s role at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Michelle Donelan – Culture secretary

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Michelle Donelan replaces Nadine Dorries, who had backed Truss.

Dorries confirmed that she had been asked to stay on at culture but had decided that she also would be returning to the backbenches.

Donelan had spent 36 hours as Johnson’s education secretary before resigning in his final hours before he agreed to stand down.

Chris Heaton-Harris – Northern Ireland secretary

Rob Pinney via Getty Images

The former chief whip was appointed to the Northern Ireland brief, replacing Sunak backer Shailesh Vara.

Nadhim Zahawi – Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, minister for intergovernmental relations and minister for equalities

Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

The ex-chancellor was given the multi-hyphen role after his doomed attempt at the leadership.

Penny Mordaunt – Leader of the House of Commons

Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

Mordaunt, who failed to make it into the final stage of the leadership contest after a jump in support for Truss among Tory MPs, was appointed leader of the House of Commons in one of the few surprises of the day.

Tom Tugendhat – Security minister

ISABEL INFANTES via Getty Images

Another former leadership contender got his first government job, attending cabinet as a security minister.

The rest of the cabinet

Anne-Marie Trevelyan gets the transport gig from Shapps.

Trade minister Ranil Jayawardena was appointed environment secretary, taking over from Eustice.

Jake Berry, the Truss-backing chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, returned to government after a two-year absence as minister without portfolio.

Former transport minister Wendy Morton will attend cabinet as chief whip, making her responsible for party discipline in the Commons.

Alister Jack was reappointed as secretary of state for Scotland, while Robert Buckland stays as Welsh secretary.

